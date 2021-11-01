Here is the code to get a competitive Charizard on Pokémon Sword and Shield

On the occasion of the international tournament Pokémon Global Exhibition on Pokémon Sword and Shield, was released on code to get a Competitive Charizard. It is the same used by the Italian champion of the competition, Leonardo Bonanomi.

The Pokémon can be redeemed by Wednesday 3 November using the following code:

GL0BALCHAMP2021

The distributed Charizard will be al level 100 with skill Solar power and nature Shy. His move set consists of Ondacalda, Fire, Typhoon And Protection. Finally, it will be equipped with a Absorbisphere.

Loading... Advertisements

To get it you will first need to connect to Internet your own console. Then just follow these simple steps to enter the serial code: