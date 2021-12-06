here is the code to use

On the occasion of the Christmas holidays, Amazon has decided to launch a new promotion that until the end of the year allows you to get 10 Euro discount on first order Prime “Try, First, Pay Now”. What you have to do is use the promotional code at the time of payment.

The coupon is “GIFT10” and must be entered in the appropriate field at the time of finalizing the order.

If the user decides to keep one or more eligible products for a minimum value of 50 Euros, they will be able to enjoy the coupon. All information is available on the dedicated Amazon page. As the promotional banner suggests, however, it needs to be from the same account no “Try First, Pay Later” order has been placed.

The operation is very simple and is part of the new Amazon Prime Wardrobe service: what you have to do is select up to six items from clothing, shoes and accessories, choose home delivery, take advantage of the trial period of up to seven days. and then through the “My orders” page mark the items you want to keep and those you want to return. The return must be made using the same package and label at one of the most convenient delivery points.

With this system, Amazon wants to push its clothing sales system further.