For house bonuses explained by the notary, here is the complete and updated guide. A guide that can be downloaded from the website of the National Council of Notaries. And that takes into account all the news for this year and beyond. That is, those provided for in the budget law for 2022.

For the house bonuses explained by the notary, with the updated guide, the National Council of Notaries collaborated as usual with the Consumer Associations. There were 14 Associations in all. Starting with Adiconsum, the National Consumers Union, Altroconsumo and the Consumer Movement. Adoc, Union for the defense of consumers and Casa del Consumatore.

For the guide on house bonuses explained by the notary downloadable from this linkFurthermore, Federconsumatori, Assoutenti, Movimento Difesa del Cittadino, Cittadinanzattiva also collaborated. Consumers League, Adusbef and Confconsumatori.

House bonuses explained by the notary. Here is the complete and updated online guide

The publication on tax concessions in building by the Notariat has as its title ” Real Estate and Tax Bonuses 2022‘. And it represents in all respects a practical guide on tax breaks for construction. That is, for incentivized interventions for the regeneration of real estate assets.

Overall, the guide on house bonuses explained by the notary, in digital format, is a useful publication not only for the citizen. But also for operators in the sector. From professionals to firms from jobs. Companies that can leverage, in fact, on a guide that, as regards the contents, is perfectly in step with the latest regulatory news.

Here is the complete and updated guide. The one on tax breaks in construction

The house bonuses explained by the notary range from 110 from eco-bonuses to building bonuses. And passing through the earthquake-bonus, the facades bonus and the ‘purchases’ bonus.

And all without forgetting the insights, present in the guide, on the assignment of the tax credit And on the discount on invoice.