here is the complete technical sheet waiting for the debut

The new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be officially unveiled in January 2022 and then arrive on the international market in the following weeks, with just a month, week plus week less, in advance compared to the new top of the range of the Galaxy S series. today it is almost ready to make its official debut. Respect to Galaxy S21, the new Galaxy S21 FE will not introduce many new features, taking up most of the specifications and design elements of the top of the 2021 range from Samsung.

At the base of the project of the new Samsung smartphone we will find the Snapdragon 888 SoC or theExynos 2100. The version with the Exynos should arrive on the European market. Also note the presence of a Dynamic AMOLED display with Full HD + resolution and maximum refresh rate of 120 Hz. The display will have a hole, in a central position, for the front chamber and will be protected by glass Gorilla Glass Victus, a definite upgrade over the S20 FE’s Gorilla Glass 3.

Several versions of the new Galaxy S21 FE are expected on the market. Specifically, the smartphone should arrive with 6/8 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of internal storage. The actual endowment will depend on the marketing market. All variants of the smartphone, however, will have one 4,500 mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging and wireless charging from 15 W. Also noteworthy is the presence of the certification IP68.

Triple camera and Android 12 standard for Galaxy S21 FE

The photographic sector of the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will include a triple rear camera. The main sensor will be 12 Megapixel with F.18 aperture. Then there will be a 12 Megapixel F.2.2 ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 3x F.2.4 8 Megapixel telephoto lens. One of the strengths of the new smartphone from Samsung will be the software sector and, in particular, the support guaranteed by the company. The Galaxy S21 FE will come with Android 12 pre-installed and, therefore, it should receive 3 major updates that will bring the smartphone up to Android 15 (the other Galaxy S21 will stop at Android 14).

As for the selling price, however, the smartphone should arrive in Europe with a price list of 649-699 euros based on the combination of RAM and storage that will be marketed. More details will come only in the official presentation phase. The appointment is set for an unspecified one of next January 2022.