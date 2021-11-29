here is the concept for a “sustainable” electric scooter

The electric by Fantic Motor

The much appreciated Caballero, now also available in the 125 Rally version (click here to see how it is made), is not the only protagonist of the Fantic Motor stand. The Italian company has in fact also brought its first electric scooter to Milan, a new model with which Fantic will try to carve out an important slice of the market. Let’s take a closer look at it.

With a high wheel, perfect for moving in city traffic, it sports a “light” and particular design, minimal but comfortable, it boasts a rather wide saddle, a good load capacity given by the rear luggage rack and, again in terms of comfort, also a discreet protection from the air thanks to the high windshield.

The die-cast aluminum trellis frame is combined with suspension with 100mm of travel at the front and 85mm at the rear, while the braking system consists of a 220mm (front) and 180mm (rear) disc with combined braking CBS.

This is driven by a 3 kW electric motor powered by a 2200 Wh battery for L1 moped approval, or by a double battery with a total capacity of 4400Wh, and L3 motorcycle approval with a range of 100km. Three driving modes can be set, sportier, median or with greater autonomy. Obviously, there is the possibility of connecting the smartphone through the appropriate digital platform. Finally, the accessories catalog is rich, consisting of a high windshield, leg deflectors, side bags, top case and leg cover. The icing on the cake is the materials used: all recyclable and with an all-Italian production cycle (in Bologna, at the Fantic / Minarelli plants) with a low environmental level. As this is a concept, we do not know, for the moment, neither the sale price nor the marketing start date.

