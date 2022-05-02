here is the conductor who will replace him

Clementino is positive at Covid and for this reason he will miss the episode of Made In Sud scheduled for this evening: Lorella Boccia will be run alongside Maurizio Casagrande.

Clementine announced through his Instagram profile that he was a result positive for Covid. This just started would have been a very important week for him but he is forced to postpone all his commitments. The first one already tonight: he will miss the third date with Made in South. To conduct the well-known show broadcast on Rai Due will be Lorella Boccia but the presenter, former face of Amici, will not be alone. She will be alongside her Maurizio Casagrande, regular guest of the previous episodes staged so far.

The announcement of Clementino positive at Covid

With an Instagram story Clementino announced that he tested positive at Covid and for this reason he will not be able to be tonight in the Made In Sud studio alongside Lorella Boccia. The rapper and host is very sorry, it would have been a very important week for him. These are his words:

Hi guys, unfortunately it happened. And just the week of the album’s release. I am positive for Covid (maximum peak). I didn’t deserve it, punished by Covid right in my most important week. I am very sorry to tell you that I am forced to postpone the firmcopies of Black Pulcinella this week, tonight’s episode of Made in Sud, and all of mine hosted on this week’s radio. As soon as I recover we will reschedule everything! I promise.

Maurizio Casagrande joins Lorella Boccia at Made in Sud

Lorella Bowl tonight a Made in South she will not be alone in the management: given Clementino’s positivity, she will be joined by Maurizio Casagrande who for the Rai Due show was chosen as a “special guest” in the previous episodes. The 45 comic artists will take the stage of Made in Sud, including Arteteca, the trio of Gemelli di Guidonia, Simone Schettino, Ciro Giustiniani and Maurizio Battista. The unpublished duo formed by Livio Cori and Mavi will not be missing.