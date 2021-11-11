here is the confirmation of the payment, it’s official

State Cashback participants who are entitled to the Super Cashback from 1,500 euros they are receiving confirmation at this time. The IO application shows the message forwarded by the Ministry of Economy and Finance entitled Congratulations, you are eligible for Super Cashback! .

The 1,500 euros of the Super Cashback are about to arrive

The reports are multiplying, some have also reached the editorial office from the readers of Punto Informatico, whom we thank. The wire transfer will arrive on the winners’ bank account by November 30th, as scheduled, to the indicated IBAN (the same as for the reimbursement up to 150 euros). This is the complete text.

Congratulations, you are among the 100,000 participants at the top of the Super Cashback ranking and you are entitled to a refund of 1500 Euros! The amount will be credited to you by November 30, 2021, as required by the regulation. You will receive a message when the transfer to the IBAN you have already communicated will be made. Thanks for participating.

They therefore get the Super Cashback i 100,000 attendees which, in the period between 1 January and 30 June 2021, have performed at least 787 transactions valid, placing within the first 100,000 positions of the ranking.

As far as we know, not all of them have yet received the notification on IO: distribution is almost certainly gradual and will arrive shortly to every rightholder. In any case, we cannot exclude that for someone the promised penalties have been triggered, going to hit the crafty which have accumulated a large number of micropayments by targeting refueling stations first and foremost.

Thus ends thelast act of the initiative, put in place a year ago by the second Conte government and canceled with a swipe of the sponge by the subsequent Draghi government, to allocate the resources already allocated to other projects. Of the three planned semesters (without considering the initial experimental phase of December 2020), only one saw the active program. These are the numbers recorded: 8.95 million participants (2.50 million with over 100 transactions carried out), 16.55 million payment instruments used and 822.61 million transactions processed (161.16 million in the amount range 25 -50 euros).