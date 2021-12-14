here is the congruity asseveration model

The publication and entry into force of the Law Decree n. 157/2021 (Anti-fraud decree) has established new obligations for building interventions that benefit from the tax deductions pursuant to art. 121, paragraph 2 of the Law Decree n. 34/2020 (Relaunch Decree) in the case of use with alternative options (discount on the invoice and credit transfer).

The new obligations following the anti-fraud decree

In particular, in the event that the taxpayer opts for a discount on the invoice and credit transfer for interventions of:

energy efficiency referred to in article 14 of the decree-law 4 June 2013, n. 63, converted, with modifications, by the law 3 August 2013, n. 90;

adoption of anti-seismic measures referred to in article 16, paragraphs 1-bis to 1-septies of the decree-law no. 63, converted, with modifications, by the law 3 August 2013, n. 90;

recovery or restoration of the façade of existing buildings, including those for external cleaning or painting only, referred to in article 1, paragraphs 219 and 220, of law no. 160;

installation of photovoltaic systems referred to in article 16-bis, paragraph 1, letter h) of the consolidated income tax law referred to in the decree of the President of the Republic of 22 December 1986, n. 917;

installation of columns for recharging electric vehicles referred to in article 16-ter of the decree-law of 4 June 2013, n. 63, converted, with modifications, by the law 3 August 2013, n. 90;

from 12 November 2021 it is necessary to have:

approval of the data relating to the documentation certifying the existence of the conditions that give the right to the tax deduction for the interventions;

asseveration of congruity of the expenses incurred.

Certification of the adequacy of the expenses incurred

For the asseveration of the adequacy of the expenses incurred that benefit from the aforementioned building bonuses, it must be carried out pursuant to art. 119, paragraph 13-bis of the Relaunch Decree which provides:

The certification referred to in paragraph 13, letters a) and b), of this article is issued at the end of the work or for each state of progress of the work on the basis of the conditions and within the limits referred to in article 121. The certification issued by the qualified technician certifies the technical requirements on the basis of the project and the actual implementation. For the purposes of certifying the adequacy of expenses, reference is made to the price lists identified by the decree referred to in paragraph 13, letter a), as well as to the maximum values ​​established, for certain categories of goods, by decree of the Minister of ecological transition. Pending the adoption of the aforementioned decrees, the appropriateness of expenses is determined by referring to the prices reported in the price lists prepared by the regions and autonomous provinces, to the official price lists or to the price lists of the local chambers of commerce, industry, crafts and agriculture or, in defect, at current market prices based on the place of execution of the interventions.

For Ecobonus and Sismabonus 110%, the MiSE Decree of 6 August 2020 and the MIT Decree of 28 February 2017, n. 58 provide within them a part relating to the asseveration of appropriateness of expenses.

Circular no. 16 / E of the Revenue Agency has clarified that the attestation of the adequacy of the expenses, where it is not already contained in a standardized certification model, can be prepared in free form, provided that it provides for the assumption of awareness of the criminal sanctions in the case of false declarations, formation and use of false documents, and of the forfeiture of benefits resulting from provisions issued on the basis of untruthful declarations, pursuant to articles 75 and 76 of the decree of the President of the Republic of 28 December 2000, n. 445.

The same circular clarified that, for bonuses other than the Superbonus, the certification, required to opt for the discount on the invoice or the assignment of credit, can be issued even in the absence of a work progress or a declaration of completion. works, considering that the regulations governing them, unlike that envisaged for the Superbonus, do not require such requirements. However, considering the rationale of the anti-fraud decree to prevent fraudulent behavior in the use of these bonuses and considering that, with reference to these tax concessions, the incurring of an expense finds an economic justification only in relation to an execution, even if partial, of works, the new certification of the adequacy of the expenditure can only refer to interventions that have at least begun.

The congruity asseveration model

Believing we would like to do so, we have prepared a proposal for a model of conformity certification in editable .doc format. Find the model in the attached files.

