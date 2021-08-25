Here is the cover of Bury a Friend’s Maneskin by Billie Eilish

That thewe know how to do with the covers is certainly not new. Damiano, Victoria, Ethan and Thomas have caught upand their most popular song of all is their version of “Beggin”, the song of the godsthat they proposed when they participated in X Factor in 2017.

Now the Maneskin are on their new European tour. After the first stops at the Lokerse Festival in Lokeren, the Rock for people in Prague and the Ronquiéres Festival in Braine-Le-Comte in Belgium, on Thursday the band will be on stage at the Open’er Park festival in Gdynia, Poland, while in September will perform at the Paaspop Festival in Schijndel, The Netherlands, and at the Novarock Pilot Festival in Vienna, Austria. In the lineup they also included the cover of “Bury a Friend”, the famous song by Billie Eilish contained in the debut album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”. Here are some videos posted on Instagram by fans:

Photos: Maneskin and Billie Eilish (Instagram, Instagram)