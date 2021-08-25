News

Here is the cover of Bury a Friend’s Maneskin by Billie Eilish

That the Maneskin we know how to do with the covers is certainly not new. Damiano, Victoria, Ethan and Thomas have caught up the position number 16 in the ranking of the most listened to artists on Spotify in the world and their most popular song of all is their version of “Beggin”, the song of the gods Madcon that they proposed when they participated in X Factor in 2017.

Now the Maneskin are on their new European tour. After the first stops at the Lokerse Festival in Lokeren, the Rock for people in Prague and the Ronquiéres Festival in Braine-Le-Comte in Belgium, on Thursday the band will be on stage at the Open’er Park festival in Gdynia, Poland, while in September will perform at the Paaspop Festival in Schijndel, The Netherlands, and at the Novarock Pilot Festival in Vienna, Austria. In the lineup they also included the cover of “Bury a Friend”, the famous song by Billie Eilish contained in the debut album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”. Here are some videos posted on Instagram by fans:

And if you missed the spectacular showcase that the Maneskin did in the RDS multimedia auditorium, now you can retrieve it by reviewing it on demand on our Social TV at channel 265 or on our YouTube channel.
Photos: Maneskin and Billie Eilish (Instagram, Instagram)

