here is the crazy unofficial sequel to the film by Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet

The charm of Titanic is immortal and unchanged after more than two decades from the original release, so much so that in these days a new incredible LEGO set dedicated to the James Cameron film with protagonists has arrived on the market Leonardo Dicaprio And Kate Winslet.

Everyone, even those very few who have never seen Titanic, have heard of Titanic and they know its history: but things change when it comes to Titanic 2.

Yes, you read that right: there is a Titanic 2, is a real film released in 2010 for the direct-to-video market and, as you can easily imagine, was produced and distributed by Asylum. As it is equally easily conceivable, then, this is not exactly a sequel to the film with Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, but rather a mockbuster, or one of those low (issim) or cost productions made in the wake of works of something else. success, such as Snakes on a train (mockbuster of Snakes on a plane), The Little Cars (mockbuster of Cars Pixar) or the infamous Star Crash (Italian reply to Star Wars). So no Jack and Rose for Titanic 2, nor their heirs, but at least there is the Titanic … or rather a replica of the Titanic, called Titanic II: the story tells of how this new cruise ship, inaugurated in April 2012, one hundred years after the sinking of the first Titanic, sets out on its maiden voyage following the same exact route as the original iconic ship.

Not a great idea, given that during the Atlantic crossing the effects of global warming cause a glacier to collapse in Greenland, and a tsunami hurls a large iceberg at the “Titanic II”. TOeven this time there will be a love story, of which, however, we do not want to spoil the outcome.

