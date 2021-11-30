The new series ‘Tear along the edges’ has been available on the Netflix streaming platform a few days ago. It was immediately an incredible success, leaping to the top of the charts even at an international level. Praised by many, it is already an unstoppable cultural phenomenon that confirms the great qualities of Michele Rech, this is the real name of the Roman cartoonist, as a storyteller.

The themes on the surface are light and pleasant, but then deep down the plot deals with something far darker. Without revealing anything to the Readers, however, there is something we can talk about: in fact, here is the curiosity that few know in the Netflix series that made Zerocalcare famous.

“S’annamo a pija ‘an ice cream?”

Those who watched the series will have learned to know its characters, including the protagonist’s friend: Dry. One of the guys who has accompanied Zero since childhood and who is characterized by a catchphrase in dialect: “S’annamo a pija ‘un gelato?”, Or, “Shall we go there for an ice cream?”. The character is extremely arrogant and not very interested in the consequences of what happens in the plot and in life in general, and Zerocalcare often uses this catchphrase to emphasize how little Secco cares about his problems.

Someone has maliciously thought that something less childish could be hiding behind Secco’s ‘ice cream’. The past of the protagonists, who come from the Roman suburbs and grew up knowing the realities of the social centers and actively participating in them, has led some to think of ‘ice cream’ as a periphrasis for drugs. A secret that could have irremediably marked the series.

Here is the curiosity that few know in the Netflix series that made Zerocalcare famous

However, Zerocalcare denied any allegation by participating in the radio program conducted by Alessandro Cattelan ‘Catteland’. The host explicitly asked him if ice cream was a metaphor for drugs. But Zero replied clearly that this is not possible, explaining precisely why.

Michele Rech and his friend Secco are, in fact, followers of the StraightEdge philosophy. It is a lifestyle born in the hardcore punk environment of the Eighties, which preaches the absolute abstention from alcohol, drugs and smoking. Anyone who knows the work of Zerocalcare knows it well, because the Roman author has never made a mystery of it, often talking about it also in his tables.

In the pop imagination, this philosophy has also become famous thanks to a series of films with Vin Diesel whose symbol is composed of three Xs in succession, like that of StraightEdge. A ‘secret’ also hidden in the ‘Tear along the edges’ series which contributes to making his vision even more fascinating and true.