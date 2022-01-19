here is the December AnTuTu ranking

After the ranking of the most popular smartphones for the month of December, AnTuTu has recently published the ranking of the most powerful smartphones of December: this is the usual list of high-end and medium-high-end devices that achieve the highest scores using the AnTuTu mobile application.

RedMagic 6 is the champion among the most powerful smartphones of December

Starting from the most powerful devices, Nubia’s RedMagic 6 ranks first with a score of 860.559, followed immediately after by the ROG Phone 5S Pro from ASUS with 838.937 points and its brother ROG Phone 5 with 823.213 points. They come down from the podium and looking out over the rest of the ranking, we find:

Realme GT with 815.928 points

iQOO 7 with 815.414 points

Motorola Moto G200 5G with 804,693 points

OnePlus 9 Pro with 797,839 points

Sony Xperia 1 III 5G with 795.952 points

OnePlus 9 with 787.905 points

Xiaomi Mi 11i with 779.736

The almost total of devices present in the ranking of the most performing high-end smartphones are based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, while only a small part has the enhanced version Snapdragon 888+.

Moving on to the ranking of the most powerful medium-high range smartphones, in first place we find Realme GT Master Edition with 538.461 points followed immediately after by two Xiaomi devices: Mi 11 Lite (524.779 points) and Mi 11 Lite 5G NE (508.631 points ). The rest of the ranking sees the presence of some devices from Samsung, Realme and OPPO. Even in this ranking, the vast majority of SoCs are Qualcomm, while there are only two smartphones present with MediaTek processors.

In the next edition of the ranking we expect a rather important change of course with regard to devices and SoCs: we are sure, in fact, that we will find many smartphones with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip alongside those with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.