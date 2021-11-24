With the return of winter and the arrival of cold weather, the desire for hot and regenerating drinks, such as tea and herbal teas, returns. In addition to warming us up, however, these can give various benefits, which vary according to the herbs we use. After all, most of these have been used since ancient times to solve ailments and annoyances of various kinds. This does not mean that a herbal tea can replace any therapy suggested by our doctor, but they can certainly give valid support to our health. This is the case of the herbal tea we will talk about today, one of the most widespread and most appreciated for its flavor and many benefits.

Here is the digestive herbal tea rich in antioxidants with a possible benefit for bones, heart and colon

The herbal tea that we should definitely include in our repertoire is the mint one. We can create an infusion using both dry and fresh leaves. There are over 20 different species of mint, the most common of which is peppermint, rich in menthol and with a pungent flavor. In Morocco, the Berbers used it extensively to regulate their body temperature and it is still widespread today, along with a substantial dose of sugar. We can replace it with honey, so as to preserve the lightness of this herbal tea, which provides only 2 calories every 30 grams. We can also combine it with other herbs, such as lemon balm, mallow, sage, chamomile and calendula.





As with any other herbal tea, we immerse the filter with the mint in boiling water and wait about 5 minutes before drinking.

The first sensation you feel while drinking a mint tea is freshness, thanks to its essential oils that fill the mouth and nose.

Benefits for health

In short, here is the digestive herbal tea rich in antioxidants with a possible benefit for bones, heart and colon. Furthermore, some studies suggest that peppermint also has analgesic, anesthetic and palliative action against irritation. In fact, it seems that some molecules present in mint are able to relax the intestinal walls and the sphincter, favoring digestion. Not only that, but mint has also been found to be useful for treating irritable bowel syndrome, along with other ailments of the same nature.

Then looking at the nutritional composition of mint, it is possible to note an important amount of antioxidants. Also present are potassium, useful for cardiovascular health, phosphorus, calcium and magnesium, useful for the health of the teeth and bones.

Experts recommend limiting your peppermint consumption if you have gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, it may interfere with some drugs processed by the liver and cyclosporine. As always, if in doubt, it is always best to contact your doctor.

The qualities of mint don’t stop there. In fact, it is one of the most effective natural remedies against insect bites.