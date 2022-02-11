here is the district-by-district map of the cheapest (and most expensive) distributors

Expensive gasoline, there are apps that indicate – try – which are the best places to save. But in the end of course everyone goes where they are most comfortable and closest. Epper the ricari are a fact. The prices of gasoline and diesel in the capital are extremely diversified, with the greenhouse price lists which, according to the daily data of the Mise, vary today from a minimum of 1,759 euros per liter to a maximum of 1,938 euros / liter, while the price of diesel fuel ranges from 1,639 euros per liter to 1,835 euros / liter (self mode).

The cheapest and most expensive distributors

As for petrol, the cheapest distributors (1,759 euros / liter) are located on via Prenestina, on Via Casilina, but also on the Litoranea and on Via Cristoforo Colombo. On the Lungotevere for a liter of greenery you need to spend 1,889 euros, a price that rises to 1,899 euros in Via Merulana and Balduina. The most expensive price lists, however, are those of the service areas located near the capital (A1 motorway) where petrol costs € 1.938 per liter in self mode.

For diesel, the cheapest distributors are those in Via Aurelia and Via Litoranea (1,639 euros / liter) followed by via Federico di Donato, via Prenestina, via di Pietralata, via Zigliara (1,649 euros / liter), a price that rises to 1,769 euros. per liter on the Lungotevere, 1.789 euros in via Merulana, 1.799 euros at Balduina, up to the record of 1.835 euros per liter (always in self mode) in the A1 service areas near Rome.

“The strong increases in fuel price lists now lead a full tank of petrol to cost over 16 euros more than last year – explains Codacons spokesperson, Stefano Zerbi – An average family thus finds itself spending around 400 euros a year more today. only for gasoline and diesel refueling, not to mention the repercussions on retail prices. The Municipality would do well to intervene to safeguard the pockets of Roman citizens, increasing bus, metro and tram rides and encouraging the use of public transport, providing free time slots for users“..

Rosario Trefiletti, president of Federconsumatori recalls how for a year now the price of gasoline has risen throughout the country. «The fallout for families only for direct costs is equal to about 410 euros per year per motorist; the fallout in indirect terms (fuel costs affect the transport of goods) is around 80 euros “.

There are a series of Apps where citizens compare and advise, including Petrol prices – LPG and methane.