Whoever finds a friend finds a treasure. And if this friend is a furry dog, who can’t wait to hang out with us and party with us when we get home, then we can consider ourselves very rich. Fido, in fact, always manages to fill the days of the family that welcomes him with great love and joy. A dog that wanders around the house is a staple for everyone, an oasis of joy and tenderness where you can take refuge. And the attention that is due to him is really nothing compared to everything that our dog gives us on a daily basis. But to avoid having problems, we should also choose the breed that best suits us and our lifestyle.

Here is the dog breed that not only sheds very little hair but does not smell and is very affectionate

Surely the character of a dog depends a lot on the education that is given to him. And there is no doubt about this. But also the race can have its weight, above all for the characteristic traits that it is often impossible to ignore. Therefore, we will also have to rely on this to choose our furry friend. For example, if we are people who like to feel protected and safe, this dog is the most suitable for us. Or, if we are just starting out and don’t know how to train a furry friend, there is a breed that might be for us. And again, if we hate the bad smell and the hair around, there would be a dog that would be perfect for our home. This is the Chinese Crested Dog.

Here are all the characteristics of this breed

The Chinese Crested Dog is famous precisely because it sheds very little hair. This is certainly a topic that is of great interest to many. Already in our previous article, we had talked about this little furry friend. And here we had specified this very interesting feature of the hair. But that’s not all. In fact, there are tons of other things to discover about the Chinese Crested Dog. First of all, the fact that its fur is practically odorless. Many are frightened that their dog may give off unpleasant smells, but with the Chinese Crested this situation would be practically non-existent. Its sweetness, then, is truly unparalleled and the joy it can unleash at home makes it a perfect life partner, even for the little ones.

We are talking about a breed that is very attached to its family and would do anything for it. Furthermore, we are talking about a dog that has no problems in relating to its fellow men and therefore, from this point of view, will not give problems if educated in the right way. Therefore, here is the dog breed that not only sheds very little hair but does not smell and is very affectionate. We now know that the Chinese Crested might be the right friend for life for us.