here is the download link – Nerd4.life

From today, December 14, 2021, you can get a free copy of Rayman Origins, the Ubisoft platform game. The game is free on PC, precisely through Ubisoft Connect. You have until December 22nd.

To download Rayman Origins, all you have to do is go to this page of the Ubisoft site.

The Ubisoft Connect official site reads: “Get your free copy of Rayman Origins on Ubisoft Connect PC before December 22! Play Rayman Origins and discover or rediscover that magical universe and legendary 2D gameplay that has won the hearts of millions of fans … You can Download your free game on Ubisoft Connect PC from 2pm on December 14th to 10pm on December 22nd (local time) and you can play it anytime! ”

Rayman Origins

In our review of Rayman Origins we explained to you that: “Rayman Origins is a title capable of giving not only a much-needed satisfaction to those who have been waiting for a return of the aubergine man in a two-dimensional guise for years, but also an exceptional platform game from the point of view. of multiplayer, with a balance that makes it enjoyable even for those who do not have much experience with the pad or with the genre. You cannot make a more serious mistake than considering this title a “little game” that would have made a better impression on WiiWare, Xbox Live or PSN: with its load of quality content and with a graphics that cannot fail to delight anyone’s eyes, Rayman Origins is undoubtedly one of the best platformers of recent times. “