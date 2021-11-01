“Here is the drug against Covid that reduces hospitalizations” – Libero Quotidiano





Matteo Bassetti spoke about the excellent results of a new monoclonal antibody, very effective in reducing the risk of hospitalization in case of infection with the Covid: “The data of a new monoclonal antibody, the Sotrovimab on the New England Journal of Medicine“, announces the professor according to what he reports GenoaToday: “This drug is active against all variants and has been shown to reduce hospitalizations, ICU admissions and death by 85 percent compared to placebo. “

And again: “This is another weapon to be used in the early stages of the disease within the first few days after the onset of symptoms”. However, to date, the drug is not yet available in health service facilities. “So far in Liguria over 700 monoclonals have been prescribed in 6 months,” explains Bassetti.

A few days ago the director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa commented on the virologist’s intervention Andrea Crisanti to Piazzapulita on La7 had claimed that “the anti-Covid vaccine Johnson & Johnson after 2 months it hardly protects anything anymore “:” The data on the J&J vaccine, published in July, say there is a sustained and robust response for at least 8 months. After that there were reports that after 2 months the subjects who took the single dose see a reduction in protection, but starting to reduce does not mean that at two months the antibodies disappear. “And he concluded:” Let’s be careful to communicate otherwise people who have this vaccine think they are not covered and they are not. We do not terrorize 1.8 million people in Italy who have done so. “