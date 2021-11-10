Here is the electric relaunch of Lancia: city car, SUV and there is also the electric Delta

During an interview with Automotive News Europe the CEO of Launch, Luca Napolitano, communicated the first details of the relaunch of the brand, now part of Stellantis. We want to prevent a historic Italian brand from disappearing, transforming its cars into a product with a precise target and increasingly devoted to electrification.

The electric will immediately be the protagonist with the first car of the relaunch in 2024, which will be there new Ypsilon, based on the platform STLA Small. In this case, an approach similar to other Stellantis cars will be followed, with a wide range of engines to choose from, electric included.

We then move on to a real new entry for Lancia, namely a Compact SUV, which is rumored to be called Aurelia, which should arrive in 2026, again using the STLA Small, but only and exclusively in the electric version.

Finally in the 2028 will debut the most anticipated of all, the new Lancia Delta, which again it will be electric only. It is very likely that the proportions remain similar to the past, going to position themselves parallel to DS 4 And Opel Astra, but aiming at a more mature clientele, around the age of 55. Space therefore for elegant and luxury finishes, and perhaps a little less sportiness than Delta fans would like.

Simultaneously with these launches there will also be a paradigm shift for sales mechanisms. We will see a goodbye to dealerships, with Lancia that will embrace a new method halfway between the classic and the online, taking advantage of the so-called “commission companies”. In practice, the cars will always remain the property of Lancia, therefore without generating an economic commitment for the seller, who will order them only at the request of the end customer, and for this reason receive a commission. Particular attention will therefore be paid to the identity of the brand and exhibition, with Lancia itself taking care of the spaces made available.

All these relaunch points also pass from reopening to the European market, where commissioned showrooms could arise in the main cities, especially for Spain, Germany, Austria, France and Belgium.