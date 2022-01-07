Here is the end of a red supergiant: a unique spectacle

A team of researchers working on the Young Supernova Experiment (YSE), using the two Hawaiian telescopes of the Pan-STARRS Astronomy Institute on Haleakalā and the WM Keck Observatory in Maunakea, observed, for the first time, a red supergiant during its last stage of life and its rapid self-destruction.

Wynn Jacobson-Galán, Graduate Research Fellow of the NSF at UC Berkeley and lead author of the study published in The Astrophysical Journal, he has declared: “This it is a breakthrough in our understanding of what massive stars do moments before they die“.

“Direct detection of pre-supernova activity in a red supergiant star has never before been observed in a normal type II supernova. For the first time, we saw a red supergiant star explode!“, the researcher continued enthusiastically.

The exploratory system Pan-STARRS already in the summer of 2020 it had detected the star in question for the first time, through the enormous amount of light it radiated as a red supergiant. A few months later, in the fall of 2020, it had already reached its final chapter with one spectacular burst of light who lit up the sky.

The team was therefore adept at quickly capturing the powerful emission, obtaining the very first spectrum of the energy explosion, using the Low Resolution Imaging Spectrometer (LRIS) of the Keck Observatory.

The data then showed direct evidence of dense circumstellar material surrounding the star at the time of the explosion, probably the same gas as the Pan-STARRS had previously recorded from the red supergiant star which exploded violently in early summer.

Raffaella Margutti, teacher of Astronomy at the University of Berkeley and senior author, said: “The Keck Observatory was instrumental in providing direct evidence of a massive star’s transition into a supernova explosion. It was like looking at a time bomb. We have never witnessed such violent activity in a dying red supergiant star producing such bright output, then collapsing and burning.“.

This discovery challenges previous beliefs on how red supergiant stars evolve just before they explode, suggesting that at least some of these stars must undergo significant changes in their internal structure that then result in the tumultuous ejection of gas before collapsing.

Space is therefore certainly not a calm and peaceful place, in fact we had already talked about this star that could explode in supernova, or about this dwarf star that created a huge explosion, 10 times bigger than the planet Jupiter.