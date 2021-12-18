Those with diabetes and high blood sugar know that it can be difficult to keep blood sugar and cholesterol levels at bay. To do this, the advice to follow in general are the usual two: healthy diet and active life as much as possible. Alongside these two sacrosanct recommendations, there must be constant monitoring by the attending physician. It is only the doctor who can tell how to act, varying the treatment from subject to subject. Medicine is still doing a lot of research on the best drugs to stem the effect of diabetes, but good news seems to be gradually coming. Discovered by a recent and authoritative study, here is the enemy drug of diabetes that would lower blood sugar by increasing good cholesterol. To make mention of it is the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, which describes the effects, empirically verified on a large sample of diabetics.

According to what is reported in the pages of the ISS, the latest experiments carried out on Torcetrapib, a drug usually used to increase HDL cholesterol, would give incredible implications. The results of the research in question appear in the authoritative journal “Circulation: Journal of the American Heart Association”.





According to what the experts found, Torcetrapib would give unexpected and unexpected positive side effects. Specifically, it would help type II diabetes sufferers keep their blood sugar levels at bay.

In the past, researchers had already studied Torcetrapib and its effects on HDL (the good) cholesterol and blood sugar levels. The old research, however, had not yielded the desired results. In light of the new scientific efforts, however, the opinion of doctors about the effect of this drug could change.

The results of the research done on diabetes sufferers speak for themselves

The peculiarity of Torcetrapib is to increase the production of good cholesterol. For this, it can be used in conjunction with statins, which on the contrary lower the levels of bad cholesterol.

But the aforementioned research also revealed Torcetrapib’s effect on blood sugar levels. The research took as a reference a sample of 6,661 people with type II diabetes. Using Torcetrapib, along with statins, lowered blood sugar levels in diabetics.

According to the American Heart Association, controlling diabetes would also reduce the risk of related problems, such as stroke and cardiovascular disease.

