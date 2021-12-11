here is the era of “normalized” space – Corriere.it

from Massimo Gaggi

For Laura Shepard a suborbital mission with Bezos. In the space age, never so many flights with humans in a single year: in 2021 there were 13, next year there could be more

NEW YORK – When, in September last year, Tom Cruise announced that he was going to make a film in space, many were shocked. It’s okay to be an actor-Stuntman

with shooting without stunt clinging to the wall of a skyscraper or the wing of an airplane, but the astronaut is another thing: stuff for specialists, from physically prepared and long trained people. A year later, the American star’s project was aborted simply because it was last October 5th Russian actress Yulia Peresild traveled to the International Space Station together with producer Klim Shipenko aboard a Soyuz space capsule that left the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan and shot his film in orbit.

A film that will become the symbol of normalization of missions in space. Flights that, hitherto rare and almost always reserved for professional crews, multiplied in 2021 with capsules that also welcomed many civilians without specific training: the beginning of the era of space tourism. Last, in chronological order, the third Blue Origin mission which yesterday launched six people – four paying travelers and two guests – in a very short (10 minutes and 13 seconds) but sufficient suborbital flight, reaching a distance of 110 kilometers from Earth, to give the sensation of flight into space. One of the guests, Laura Shepard Churchley, the daughter of Alan Shepard, the first American astronaut who in 1961 reached the altitude of 190 kilometers with a Mercury spacecraft, in a flight that lasted 15 minutes.

Enthusiastic about the experience and the sensations felt sitting in front of a large window or floating in the absence of gravity (while the father, 60 years ago, had a very complicated flight and risk of drowning after the spacecraft ditched), Laura as soon as she got out of the capsule said she does not see the time to repeat the experience. Yes, but next time you pay, Jeff Bezos immediately replied, the billionaire founder of Amazon and also owner of Blue Origin who, a few months ago, was on board the first flight of his company.

This too is a sign of normalized space: in the year that is ending there have already been 13 missile launches with men on board. More than any other year in the history of the space age. Just before Bezos, another billionaire founder of astronautical companies got shot in space: Richard Branson, the owner of Virgin Galactic. In addition to the five suborbital flights of these two private American companies, there were the real missions, the in-orbit flights, mainly directed to the International Space Station, of the SpaceX of Elon Musk and those of the Russian Soyuz (one of which had a billionaire on board paying Japanese) and those of Chinese astronauts.

There will be even more flights next year (Blue Origin alone has six) with dozens of space tourists. Of course, not adventures for everyone. Axiom Space, a Houston company, offers space travel in orbit with Space X for $ 50 million for each seat on a Dragon capsule of Elon Musk, the richest man in the world. His deputy, Bezos, doesn’t say how much he charges his travelers, but Blue Origin has already grossed $ 100 million: therefore each paying passenger must have paid several million. Decidedly low costin comparison, Branson’s Virgin Galactic, which charges fares of just over $ 450,000.