Perhaps we are now too focused on appearance, taken as we are by the distorted image of beauty that social networks often give us.

However, we can’t always attribute some great shots to photoshop alone.

Likewise we would not be entirely honest with ourselves if we denied that a well-groomed appearance is not important.

For this reason, beyond the more or less evident defects that we may have, it is important to try to be the best version of ourselves.

In this we can also be authentic with a little makeup, if this serves to give us a little more confidence.

Make up is a real art that can help us enhance our strengths and camouflage imperfections.

Knowing even the smallest secrets can only help us.

Among these, here is the star’s face make-up technique could really make the difference, it’s called underpainting and we’ll find out how it works.

Let’s take care of our skin

Before revealing the details of this technique, let’s see how we can lend a hand to make-up while maintaining healthy skin from the start.

We certainly cannot expect to reverse the biological clock, but we can somehow slow down its course.

This is the result of a combined approach of good habits and good products.

First of all, it is essential to avoid exposing ourselves too much to the sun’s rays, which strongly contribute to skin aging.

We should also pay particular attention to nutrition, which must be healthy and complete.

As for cosmetic products, it is crucial to use a good moisturizer from a very young age. Not just for the face but for the whole body.

The products will then be adapted to the passage of time, which will bring new needs.

This applies to both facial wrinkles and the annoying crow’s feet that can form around the eyes.

Here is the face make-up technique of the stars to immediately appear younger and with sculpted and luminous features

Let’s now explain what this technique is used by stars of the caliber of Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian.

As we said it is the so-called underpainting make up.

This makeup mode requires that earth, blush and highlighter are applied before the foundation.

After the moisturizer and, if possible, a primer, we proceed with our usual routine.

Earth on the cheekbones, sides of the nose, chin and temples, blush on the cheeks and highlighter in the areas we want to highlight.

At this point we spread the foundation, preferably with a sponge and make everything uniform.

This technique will surprise us with a unique three-dimensionality and an immediate grand evening look.

Definitely to try to see if it is right for us, we are sure that it will hardly be abandoned.