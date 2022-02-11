here is the famous product you must avoid – Libero Quotidiano





Even the meatballs ofIkea end up in the sights of the Ministry of Health. The frozen vegetarian meatballs sold in the Swedish chain. The lot in question is called “Huvudroll” and is sold in packs of 1000 grams. The reason? “Possible presence of plastic fragments “ in the production batch with expiration 26-10-2022.





The product brand is Ikea of ​​Sweden Ab and the sales name is Huvudroll, frozen vegetarian meatballs. The food – he explains The Food Fact – is produced in the Swedish factory Gunnar Dafgard. The article number is 704.877.95. “It is recommended not to consume the product with the expiry date 26-10-2022 and to bring it back to the shop – reads the notice -. Reimbursement expected without the need for proof of purchase “.





“Safety – writes the giant on his website – has always been a priority for IKEA. We want to offer our customers items they can trust and that are produced responsibly, without any compromise in terms of quality and food safety”. Months ago it was the turn of the plates, bowls and cups of the Heroisk and Talrika series, withdrawn from the market due to the risk of breakage and burns. Also in this case the shop provided the reimbursement without the receipt.







