Here is the Fiat-branded electric B-SUV: Opel Mokka forklift, but the platform is new

Last September we talked to you about the possible future of the Fiat 500X and, jokingly, we used an Opel Mokka transformed into a Fiat as an image. We had not received any tips at the time, but it seems that our idea is the same that they also had from the parts of Stellantis, as we discover from the leaked photos of the new forklift Fiat.

What should be new Fiat B-SUV was immortalized in one of the first releases, and the look, albeit heavily camouflaged, leaves little to the imagination. The features in common with the Opel Mokka they are evident, so much so as to be almost exaggerated, and to suggest that the body of the German car was used only for opportunistic purposes.

The base of the forklift for gives us confirmation of the segment and size of the new car, which at this point is almost certain that it will not replace the Panda, but more likely the 500X, albeit in a slightly smaller size.

Under the bodywork there shouldn’t even be PSA’s e-CMP platform, but rather the new one STLA Small of Stellantis, on which the branded twins will also be based Jeep And Alfa Romeo. too early to hazard a guess about possible technical specifications, but the floor will be able to accommodate batteries from 37 to 82 kWh, however autonomy up to 500 km. There will also be thermal engines, but only electrified, with the FireFly 1.5 plug-in hybrid, or 1.3 mild hybrid. We should know more soon, as the launch is expected by the end of 2022.