here is the first all-Italian event in Rome

written by Roberta Marciano





November 17, 2021



Fan of Selena Gomez mark March 2022 as a date to remember, because a special event is coming for you! An entire evening entirely dedicated to the singer of Rare which will take place in Rome next year and which will involve all the Selenators who want to participate.

It is an evening in a Roman disco only and exclusively Selena themed. Especially abroad these events dedicated to a single artist are not unusual and here too we are moving to do the same. The event organized by Selena Gomez Italia in collaboration with Ciesse Eventi, does not yet have an official date but you can be sure that there will soon be important news and updates!

Here is some useful information for the event

The venue has not yet been chosen, but it will be in a club in the capital that will be announced soon along with other details. Tickets can be purchased before the event (according to the modalities that we will communicate to you later. It will not be possible to buy tickets directly on site.

As far as access is concerned, this is also allowed to minors, accompanied by an adult in the case of people under 15 years of age. It is also necessary to be in possession of a Green Pass obtained from vaccination or with a negative swab carried out no later than 48 hours before the event.

Would you like to participate in the Selena Gomez Night?