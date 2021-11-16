Here is the first course in Italy with two degrees in one: you become a medical engineer

from Paolo Conti

The University of Calabria and the University of Magna Grcia of Catanzaro have inaugurated the first inter-university course in Medicine and Digital Technologies



An important and winning initiative, which we will follow over time to understand if there is the possibility of extending it to other realities. It is not often that a university minister praises the birth of a new academic course in this way. happened on Monday 11 October with the Minister of the University and Research, Maria Cristina Messa, intervened with a remote greeting to Unical, University of Calabria, at the inauguration of the first academic year of brand new inter-university degree course in Medicine and Digital Technologies with the Magna Graecia University of Catanzaro. The two Calabrian universities have

a front of collaboration and alliance has been opened for an educational offer which, explains the rector of Unical, Nicola Leone, full professor of IT and scholar also known in international circles, unique in Italy in the overall university panorama.

As stated in the training offer, the course coordinated by Professor Marcello Maggiolini includes, in addition to typical skills of a doctor’s training, also the acquisition of useful knowledge for Fr.hate new technologies and apply them in the health sector and the learning of methods and techniques typical of I.artificial intelligence and bio-informatics, necessary to conceive and develop new applications for the sectors of precision medicine, telemedicine, personalized medicine, crobotic surgery. The new course will ensure a double degree: Master’s Degree in Medicine and Surgery and Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Engineering, bioinformatics curriculum. Scrolling through the teachings, the application of technologies to medicine is striking. And therefore, precisely in the Technological Area, there are Elements of Electromagnetism and Theory of Circuits, Electronics and Sensors, Computing Architectures and Operating Systems, Transport Phenomena in Medicine and Biology, Programming Techniques and Information Security. In the Basic Teaching Area, but only to give a few examples, Mathematics and Statistics for Medicine, Information Processing Systems, Chemistry, Applied Physics, Biochemistry, Human Anatomy, Histology and Embryology. In the Preclinical Area, Clinical Microbiology and Microbiology, General Pathology, Clinical Pathology, Technical Sciences of Laboratory Medicine, Pathological Anatomy. In the Clinical Area, all the necessary knowledge, from Pediatrics to Oncology, from Nephrology to Cardiology, from Vascular Surgery to Infectious Medicine.

The birth of the new master’s degree has a prerequisite that is closely linked to current events, the rector Leone always explains: My electoral program, I took office on November 1, 2019, provided for an expansion of the offer to the healthcare area but certainly not the creation of a faculty of Medicine for the organizational commitment that it entails. Then came the Covid emergency. And we have all touched it first hand the difficult situation of Calabrian health. I thought it was essential to make a contribution, just like Unical. In the summer of 2020, an interview began with the Region and with colleagues from the Magna Graecia University of Catanzaro. We started with our excellences, such as Unical, in the IT and artificial intelligence fields. Those who leave our courses in that field can count on 100% immediate employment: even many Italian and international companies have opened their offices here to use our students: enrollments have in fact doubled. Thus we have created a series of virtuous synergies with Catanzaro to create this brand new Master’s Degree course.



The minister Mass said again as he inaugurated the course: I believe, and I say it more as a doctor than as a minister, that the aspect of medical art will never fail because an artificial intelligence will never be able to take into account emotions, the ability to understand a person on the fly, talking to him and looking him in the face. But also true that the domain of technologies greatly facilitates the doctor’s task, so the combined skills that these young students will be able to will be invaluable. The rector of the Magna Graecia University, Giovambattista De Sarro, doctor, pharmacologist and researcher, underlined the speed of conception and organization: In a year we have achieved what until recently was only a dream, overcoming all forms of parochialism. Again from the training offer, here is what you imagine for employment opportunities: You will be able to access the state exam for the qualification to the profession of surgeon and the competitions for specialization schools, work in all hospitals, health facilities, professional offices. The skills acquired will also make it possible to work in state-of-the-art healthcare facilities in the use of new technologies, in robotic surgery departments, in advanced diagnostic centers or specialized in precision medicine, in the field of telemedicine. They can also choose to devote themselves to research or work in the pharmaceutical and industrial sectors for the development of innovative technological solutions in the healthcare field.