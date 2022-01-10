HERE IS THE FIRST FOLDABLE HONOR. MAGIC V and Watch GS3 preview – Andrea Galeazzi

The first foldable smartphone from Honor, and arrives aiming high. Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, OLED display with waterdrop screen technology and top connectivity. Let’s find out now! Ah, with a final surprise .. Honor Watch GS3!

Weight and size 160.4 x 141.1 (72.7) x 6.7 (14.3) mm

293 g Operating system Android 12, Magic UI 6.0 Storage 256 GB Display 7.9 “

2272 x 1984 pixels

Room 50 mpx f / 1.9

Front 42 mpx SOC and RAM Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

RAM 12 GB Net HSPA 42.2 / 5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G Battery 4750 mAH

Let’s start immediately from dimensions, indispensable data to “understand” a leaflet. Its height is 160.4 mm, there length instead it passes by 72.7 to 141.1 mm once opened and finally it thickness and of 6.7 mm which when folded come to 14.3 mm. The weight and of 288 grams in Burnt Orange and di 293 grams in the Silver and Black ones. The device is entirely built in glass with a frame in League from aluminum.

The display, indeed, the displays are two OLED. Internally we find a 7.9 ″ with resolution 2272 x 1984, 381 PPI, 90Hz and brightness up to 800 nits. That external instead it is a 6.45 ″ with 2560 x 1080 resolution, 431 PPI, refresh a 120Hz and brightness up to 1000 nits.

Particular attention was given to the multitasking, indeed, the first thing was guaranteed continuity between the screens, that is, if I am doing something on the external one and I open the phone, the app in question opens on the internal one and then speaking of real multitasking, we will find a button above each app to reduce it in a single tap to 50 % of the screen so you can open another one on the fly. A third can also be opened in the window, floating above the two main ones.

The beating heart of this Magic V comes from Qualcomm and is the top CPU currently available, it is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 at 4nm with GPU Adreno 730. Regarding the memories we find 12GB from RAM And 256 or 512GB from memory internal UFS 3.1.

The room compartment it consists of a triple rear unit with:

room principal from 50MP f / 1.9;

from f / 1.9; room ultra-wide angle from 50MP f / 2.2;

from f / 2.2; room from 50MP f / 2.0 used by the AI ​​to interpolate the data with the main one and obtain better photos and / or zoom;

f / 2.0 used by the AI ​​to interpolate the data with the main one and obtain better photos and / or zoom; room front from 42MP f / 2.4.

Videos are recorded in 4K, photos taken up to the resolution of 8192 x 6144 while we find digital stabilization (EIS) And zoom digital up to 10X.

There battery it’s a 4750 mAh fast charging compatible a 66W which promises a full charge in 40 minutes and up to 50% in 15.

About the connectivity Magic V is equipped with Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi 6, NFC and UBC-C 3.1 Gen 1.

There availability for now it is reserved for China and we do not know if it will arrive in Europe. The price is 9,999 yuan for the 256GB version, which is approx 1389 euros at the current exchange rate and 10,999 yuan (1523 euros) for the 512GB.

Honor Watch GS3

As we said at the beginning, it also arrives Honor Watch GS3, a smartwatch with AMOLED display from 1.43 ″, 326PPI, 1000 nits of brightness and weight of 44 grams. The construction of the case is in 316L steel and the declared pressure resistance is 5ATM.

It features GPS integrated, NFC and of microphone / speaker in order to carry out calls directly from the clock. Not independently however, it will still have to be connected to a smartphone.

Honor declares a time of localization GPS is halved and theaccuracy of the position improved by 167%. The beat and SPO2 sensors have also been improved and we find that of air pressure, that is, barometer, brightness, compass, accelerometer and gyroscope.

There battery it’s a 451 mAh and promises 14 days of smart use or 30 hours of continuous GPS.

His price in China is 1,299 or 1,449 yuan (180 0 208 euros), according to the chosen material. As with the smartphone, however, we don’t even know about him if and when he will cross the borders of China.