here is the first free bonus of February for PS4 and PS5

After confirming the first free PS5 game coming in March for PlayStation Plus users, Sony has released a new free package for all who have an active subscription to the service.

The bundle in question is dedicated to Apex Legendsthe popular battle royale that just a few hours ago got updated with the contents of the Season 12, which introduces a new hero and many other innovations. Taking the opportunity of the arrival of the new season, Respawn Entertainment And Sony have decided to give a small gift to PS Plus subscribers, who can redeem at no additional cost a small bundle containing skins and other cosmetic items for customizing weapons, heroes and public profile.

Here is the complete list of the contents of the PlayStation Plus Play:

Pair of skins for the legends Valkyrie and Fuse

Camouflage for Bocek and Spitfire weapons

Banner for the legends Valkyrie and Fuse

Anyone interested in redeeming the package can do so directly from the console by visiting the section dedicated to content for PlayStation Plus subscribers, where you can also find a panel with the complete list of free additional content. Alternatively, you can also add the item to your collection from the browser version of the Sony digital store.

This is the link to immediately download the Apex Legends package:

Once the item has been added to the collection, just start the Electronic Arts battle royale to find all its contents in the inventory, ready to be equipped. If you also want to take advantage ofanniversary eventwe remind you that on our pages you will find the guide with advice on how to unlock Octane, Wattson, Valkyrie and 10 loot boxes for free.