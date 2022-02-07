here is the first free game of March for PS5

Although only a few days have passed since the debut of UFC 4 and the other games in February for PlayStation Plus users, Sony has already revealed which will be the first of the free PS5 titles of the month. March 2022 for all subscribers to the service.

The first of the games on the list is particularly important, since it is about Grand Theft Auto Onlinethe multiplayer mode of the hugely popular game Rockstar Games. As stated at the time of the announcement of the version for the next generation consoles, the online component of the title would have landed on day one in the PlayStation Plus catalog and would have remained for three months available to users, so that everyone could add it to the library. A few days ago, Rockstar Games announced the launch date of Grand Theft Auto V for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, which is set for the next March 15, 2022 together with the stand alone version of the online mode: this means that from that day PS Plus subscribers will be able to add to their digital library GTA Online and play without limitations.

We also remind you that the Sony service has for months available to players a series of in-game bonuses, thanks to which you can have a nice nest egg on your return to Los Santos.