Here is the first look at the trailer for “Amsterdam” with Anya Taylor-Joy, Taylor Swift and Margot Robbie

The cast also includes Zoe Saldaña, Christian Bale, Rami Malek and others.

The first official trailer for amsterdam and the cast includes some of the biggest ladies in the entertainment industry: Margot Robbie, Taylor Swift, Anya Taylor-Joy and Zoe Saldaña.

The main protagonists of Amsterdam They are Robbie, who plays a nurse, and two wounded soldiers, played by Christian Bale and John David Washington. According to IMDb The film is “set in the 1930s, following three friends who witness a murder, become suspects, and uncover one of the most scandalous plots in American history.”

“You don’t get here without things starting a long time ago,” says Bale in the trailer for the romantic crime epic. “So, two soldiers and a nurse met at…” Then Robbie’s character adds, “Amsterdam.”

Chris Rock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Timothy Olyphant, Rami Malek, and Robert De Niro also appear in the film.

amsterdam is scheduled to open in theaters on November 4. Check out the trailer here.