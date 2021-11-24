Here is the first teaser of the remake, and there is also Will Smith

The series, a drama, will arrive on the Peacock streaming service in 2022.

If you loved the 90s sitcom Willy, the Prince of Bel-Air it will have happened to you too, probably without realizing it, to learn the initials by heart. Well, put your knowledge aside because the abbreviation of Bel-Air, the dramatic remake in the works at the Peacock streaming service, will be different from what you remembered, although in some aspects it will seem familiar to you. Pending the arrival on TV in 2022, the adaptation is shown for the first time in a teaser that seems to be the sequence of the opening credits.

“This is a story … about how my life got turned upside down … turned upside down,” says a background voice in the clip. The voice is that of Will Smith, the protagonist of Willy, the Prince of Bel-Air, involved in the remake as an executive producer. Meanwhile, the images on the screen portray the new Will, played by the rookie Jabari Banks, who, in addition to having the same surname as the family that welcomes his character, like him comes from West Philadelphia. It is seen sinking into the waters of a swimming pool. A plunge into the unknown, where beautiful things await him, but also challenges and temptations. “I looked at my kingdom … I was finally there … to sit on my throne,” adds Smith, as the Prince of Bel-Air wears his crown instead of the yellow cap.

The plot and the cast of Bel-Air

Based on the short masterpiece made in 2019 by filmmaker Morgan Cooper, written by TJ Brady And Rasheed Newson (The Chi, The 100) and directed by Cooper, also one of the executive producers, Bel-Air is a serialized drama with hour-long episodes centered around the same premise as the original series: Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the acting mansions of Bel-Air. With a re-imagined vision, the series delves deeper into intrinsic conflicts, emotions and prejudices impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom, while continuing to show its swagger and the other aspects that made it. love so much.

Next to Banks they act Adrian Holmes (Arrow) in the role of Phillip Banks, the patriarch of the family who, by welcoming him, rescues Will from a violent and dangerous life; Cassandra Freeman (The Enemy Within) of his wife Vivian; Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones (Good luck Charlie) And Akira Akbar (Captain Marvel) of Carlton, Hilary and Ashley, Phil and Viv’s children and Will’s cousins; Jimmy Akingbola (Holby City) of the butler Geoffrey, a sharp figure in the Banks house; And Jordan L. Jones (Rel) And Simone Joy Jones (Director) by Jazz and Lisa, Will’s best friend and love interest.

“At its core, Bel-Air it’s a coming-of-age story that celebrates the strength and love of a black family, “Brady and Newson said in a statement.” We’ve stayed true to the original premise. However, our new series takes Will and the Banks family into the world as we know it today. It was incredible to bring these iconic characters to life as we tapped into the cultural pulse of our age. The series was in many ways the fabric of our education, linked to memories and the joy of seeing ourselves represented on TV, so it is important for us to respect its legacy “.