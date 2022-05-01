Here is the first video of Zendaya on Youtube

CELEBRITIES

The Euphoria and Spider-Man actress rose to fame in 2010 thanks to Disney Channel. Discover the photos of the time!

©GettyZendaya, the actress who shines today as the protagonist of Euphoria.

When we think of the actresses of the moment, it is inevitable to mention Zendaya. The artist showed from an early age that she was able to play, sing and dance with great talent and charisma. Each year, new projects come to his agenda to show how promising his career is. It’s that events like Spider-Man: No Coming Home Is dunes They had him as the protagonist. However, he wasn’t always a celebrity with global impact.

Born in nineteen ninety-six, Zendaya gradually built a career where she exhibited her abilities for different disciplines. First of all, I try it as a model, posing for important brands or participating in advertisements. But 2009his life changed: he auditioned for shake itan original series of Disney Channel. The company did not hesitate to call her on, entrusting her with the role of Rachel “Rocky” Blue.

Finally, the series was created in November 2010 and the first episode exceeded 6 million viewers, a record audience for Disney. This figure would work as a preview of the successes that would come to Zendaya. It is that he continues his career with television successes such as euphoria for HBO, in addition to cinema phenomena like Spider-Man, Dune, the greatest showman Yes Space Jam: A New Legacy.

As is often the case with Disney Channel characters, music ran through her life. For a while he started releasing his own songs as a solo artist but eventually decided to step away from the industry. However, his channel Youtube remains in effect with all songs which, at any given time, has been encouraged to be published. And that’s where he keeps some home videos of his first steps as a celebrity.

What is the actress’ first YouTube video? In a home recording released in November 2010, almost simultaneously with the premiere of shake itsaid: “HHi, I’m Zendaya. I just wanted to let everyone know that this is my official YouTube channel and this is my first video. So I really don’t know whatcir”. Thus, he concludes:So I’ll say it’s a place for smileys, love and dancing. Enjoy and watch all the wonderful videos. Have a nice day. I’m about to have dinner so it smells really good, I have to go. goodbye people”.

