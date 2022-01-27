here is the flight that connects Palermo to Normandy

Volotea warms up the engines and announces a new international connection departing from Palermo airport: from 15 April, in fact, it will be possible to fly to Deauville, the famous seaside resort of Calvados and gateway to visit Normandy.

The new route, operated exclusively by Volotea, will have 1 weekly frequency (every Friday) and provides for an offer of over 7,500 seats for sale. With this new connection to France, the number of destinations that can be reached from Palermo on board the aircraft of the carrier, which at the Sicilian airport is the second airline for the number of active connections, has risen to 17.

The launch of the route further shortens the distances between Palermo and France, to which connections to Lyon, Nantes, Nice and Strasbourg are already active. With Volotea, Sicilian passengers can comfortably reach the North of France, planning a short break to discover Normandy, a region that combines art, culture and nature, and its characteristic villages such as Mont Saint-Michel, Etretat, Honfleur or Giverny. At the same time, the flight represents an excellent opportunity for French citizens who want to organize a holiday in the Sicilian lands in the name of sea, history and excellent cuisine.

“The announcement of the new Palermo-Deauville flight – they say from Volotea – reconfirms the company’s commitment to offer an ever wider range of destinations to and from Sicily. Since the start of its activities in the spring of 2012, Volotea invested in the Falcone e Borsellino Airport, significantly contributing to improving the island’s connectivity with the mainland. In Palermo, the low cost company recently passed the milestone of 4 million passengers transported, equal to a total of 37,100 flights operated and a total offer of 4.8 million seats for sale “.

“We are thrilled to be able to announce the launch of a new exclusive international route at Palermo airport. The new connection to and from Deauville will start next April 15th and will further strengthen the axis between Sicily and France, towards which the active routes from Palermo rise to 5, – commented Valeria Rebasti, Country Manager Italy & Southeastern Europe by Volotea -. Sicilian passengers will have many convenient options to take off to discover Normandy, a very attractive region rich in history, suitable for all types of travelers. Furthermore, thanks to this new route, we will increase the traffic of foreign tourists eager to visit the beauties of Sicily: with our flights we aim to support and strengthen the tourism sector, a fundamental driving force for the local economy “.

“It is certainly a positive sign coming from Volotea, a company closely linked to the Palermo area, – said Giovanni Scalia, CEO of Gesap, the management company of Palermo’s Falcone Borsellino international airport -. And it bodes well for the start of the next summer season ”. All Volotea routes are available on the website www.volotea.com and in travel agencies.