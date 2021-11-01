here is the flyer that projects us to Black Friday

As per protocol, Trony launches the new flyer over the weekend which this weekend is Halloween themed, although we are almost projected to Black Friday on November 26th. The new promotional billboard is called “Bewitched Prices” and will be active until November 5th.

To be interested, as always, we find many electronics and computer products, but let’s see what it is.

Among the televisions, we point out the48-inch LG OLED 48C1 at 1199 Euro, 20% less than the 1499 Euro, while the 55-inch variant of the same range goes to 1389 Euro, with a saving of 18% compared to the 1699 Euro imposed by the manufacturer. The 55-inch Samsung QLED QE55Q70A, on the other hand, goes to 839 Euros with a saving of 24% compared to 1099 Euros.

IT front, we point out the MacBook Air with M1 processor and 256 gigabyte SSD at 961 Euros, while the 256 gigabyte MacBook Pro is offered for 1345 Euros.

Smartphones could not be missing: the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G from 1288 / 8GB goes to 702 Euro, 20% less than the 879 Euro list, while the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G goes to 449 Euro.

The complete list of products on offer is available at this address.