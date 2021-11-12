here is the focus of the president Diego Della Valle

SANT’ELPIDIO A MARE – Extensive recovery of Tod’s in the third quarter of 2021 powered by China. The gap with 2019 it was reduced to less than 7 percentage points in comparison with the first nine months.

“The revenues of the third quarter confirmed the trend of improvement that we have begun to register for some time” commented Diego Della Valle, president and CEO of the Tod’s group, who continued: “We are particularly satisfied to note that, in the quarter, retail revenues have exceeded the values ​​of 2019 and that October is confirming this acceleration in sales results “. In the period July-September 2021, revenues were 224.3 million euros, up by 14.6% compared to the third quarter of 2020 and also higher than the third quarter of 2019. If we look at the first nine months, the consolidated turnover of the Group was 622.6 million euros, an increase of 37.6% compared to the same period of 2020 and -6.9% compared to two years ago. The Roger Vivier brand still shines with an excellent performance and, in the first nine months of 2021, is above the levels of 2019 by 14.2% at constant exchange rates.

The other brands (Tod’s, Hogan and Fay) are still behind between 11 and 18%. Hogan and Fay – the Group note reads – were the brands most influenced by their greater exposure to the Italian and European markets and to the wholesale channel. The driving force behind Tod’s accounts comes from sales in China, where the company seems to have changed pace. The 45.4% increase in sales compared to 2019 is proof of this. Good, but not very well the American market which has grown but remains below 13% compared to the values ​​of 2019. “The Chinese market is growing and continues to give us excellent results and, thanks to local customers in the individual countries, we are experiencing a good also happened in the rest of the world “was the comment of Diego Della Valle. «The growth of the e-commerce channel is very important and is giving excellent results thanks to the investments made. Our production sites are well organized in order to respond to the growing demand for products, guaranteeing the highest possible quality ».

Della Valle also spoke about future goals: «Our focus now is on structuring ourselves better and better and more and more. The excellent growth trend in retail sales, even higher than in 2019, gives us good hope that the increase in sales volumes, together with the careful management of overhead costs, will also allow us to improve the profitability of the Group ” . At the product level, in the third quarter of the year, revenues from leather goods and accessories grew double-digit compared to 2019. The results for footwear in the retail channel were also very good, even if the overall figure for this category reflects the impact of the rationalization of the wholesale channel.





