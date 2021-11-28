Here is the “foldable” camper that costs only 7 thousand euros, and does not even take up space

A new camper – unlike any you’ve seen in your life – is becoming popular and could convince many campers to retrace their steps, leave European models alone and opt for a wonder that comes straight from overseas. Because? Well, because we are talking about a camper that, new, costs less than 8 thousand euros.

Rockwood, an already well established US company, produces it and it costs so little despite being made of rather solid and resistant materials. The reason is that it is an “extendable” camper, also called “foldable”, that is, it has a structure that, just like a camping tent, expands.

The extendable part is perhaps the strangest and most interesting thing about the Rockwood “Freedom”: inside there are two additional sleeping places, which disappear at will. Another part of the camper is also extendable and extends into space with a soft structure, it is a sort of small veranda that is part of the living area.

rockwood

But Rockwood’s RV trailer could really hit the market not only because it is extendable, which is very rare in RVs sold in Europe, but because it costs so little. Approximately 8 thousand dollars, therefore, in euros, just over 7 thousand. An incredible price.

When it comes to buying a camper (in this case specifically a camper-trailer, which in Italian we often also call “caravan”) the price is often the first impediment to purchase. Many would be sure they want a certain model, use it and prefer it to a thousand other goods, but they simply cannot afford to buy it. Here, now thanks to a camper that, new, costs as much as a scooter or a used car, this problem will stop there.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io