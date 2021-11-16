here is the forecast that would bring it to 8 thousand dollars

There are several to bet on Ethereum thinking this will become the queen of cryptocurrencies, taking the place it currently holds without any competition Bitcoin. However, it seems there is still a long way to go asset before this can be achieved. Nonetheless, one forecast see Ethereum reach altitude $ 8,000 within the year. Let’s see who believes in it and if it’s worth investing in crypto.

Ethereum: Goldman Sachs believes in crypto and thinks it will reach 8 thousand dollars

One of the largest investment banks in the world, headquartered at 200 West Street, Lower Manhattan, New York City, and other major branches in the world’s major financial centers, believes in Ethereum. The incredible thing is that, despite the fact that there are those who want to completely ban them cryptocurrencies, this investment bank provides that ETH will reach altitude $ 8,000 before the end of the year.

But who is going counter-current compared to the largest in the world economy and finance? It is about Goldman Sachs, a world leader ininvestment banking, In the securities trading and in the management of investments. So who better than this company can express themselves on Ethereum, Bitcoin, Shiba Inu And Dogecoin, the most important crypto in the current panorama of digital coins?

Here is what the analysts of the Goldman Sachs precisely about where it will go, according to them, Ethereum. Obviously it is about specific calculations with the best management and financial forecasting software that exist:

“The local context seems favorable for ethereum. He followed the markets ofinflation particularly closely, probably reflecting nature procyclical like asset based on net. And the latest peak at the break-even point of inflation suggests a upside risk if the main relationship of recent episodes were to hold up“.

So there are high expectations for Ethereum thanks to inflation. And regarding gold and the current market situation, Bernhard Rzymelka, European strategist of the Goldman Sachs, advises to “consider the advantage of gold with financial leverage“.