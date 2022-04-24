here is the fruit that really helps you

Not everyone knows that in order to lower bad cholesterol and promote the increase in HDL it is necessary to eat this delicious fruit. Here’s what it is and what the benefits are.

We all know that to live in health it is necessary to follow a healthy and nutritious diet. Unfortunately, the increase of some pathologies is due precisely to an unhealthy lifestyle. An example can be cholesterol, but be careful, there is a fruit that is able to counteract it. Are you curious to find out what it is? Let’s see it together.

Cholesterol is a fat present in the blood and in various tissues, this arises when some levels in the blood exceed a certain value. Unfortunately, if it is not checked and treated, you risk contracting rather serious cardiovascular diseases.

Fortunately, there are several methods to defeat this disease, the most used is undoubtedly the one based on a healthy and nutritious diet. Among the many recommended foods, there is one that is excellent for lowering bad cholesterol levels and is also able to promote the increase of HDL (the good cholesterol).

Let’s find out what fruit it is and what its benefits are.

Bad Cholesterol: Lower it with this fruit

First, to fight bad cholesterol you need to follow a healthy lifestyle. For example, it is necessary to practice physical activity and have a proper diet.

Obviously, these tips apply to anyone, not just those with high cholesterol levels. Everyone must have a healthy lifestyle that does not compromise their health. As we said to combat high cholesterol it is necessary to prefer certain types of foods, generally they are foods free of fats and sugars. Among the various foods, there is one that would be perfect for lowering bad cholesterol and raising HDL levels. We are talking about the redberrythese are great from enjoy in the form of juice or smoothie, an excellent alternative for our palate. Some recent studies have confirmed that thanks to this fruit it is possible get a lot of benefitsamong others, a reduction in LDL cholesterol and an increase in HDL.

Now we just have to make a large supply of cranberries. What do you think about it?