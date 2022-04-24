Health

here is the fruit that really helps you

Photo of James James46 mins ago
0 12 1 minute read

Not everyone knows that in order to lower bad cholesterol and promote the increase in HDL it is necessary to eat this delicious fruit. Here’s what it is and what the benefits are.

We all know that to live in health it is necessary to follow a healthy and nutritious diet. Unfortunately, the increase of some pathologies is due precisely to an unhealthy lifestyle. An example can be cholesterol, but be careful, there is a fruit that is able to counteract it. Are you curious to find out what it is? Let’s see it together.

cranberries lower bad cholesterol
Here’s how to fight bad cholesterol

Cholesterol is a fat present in the blood and in various tissues, this arises when some levels in the blood exceed a certain value. Unfortunately, if it is not checked and treated, you risk contracting rather serious cardiovascular diseases.

Fortunately, there are several methods to defeat this disease, the most used is undoubtedly the one based on a healthy and nutritious diet. Among the many recommended foods, there is one that is excellent for lowering bad cholesterol levels and is also able to promote the increase of HDL (the good cholesterol).

Let’s find out what fruit it is and what its benefits are.

Bad Cholesterol: Lower it with this fruit

First, to fight bad cholesterol you need to follow a healthy lifestyle. For example, it is necessary to practice physical activity and have a proper diet.

Obviously, these tips apply to anyone, not just those with high cholesterol levels. Everyone must have a healthy lifestyle that does not compromise their health.

As we said to combat high cholesterol it is necessary to prefer certain types of foods, generally they are foods free of fats and sugars.

cranberries lower bad cholesterol
Bad cholesterol: counter it with cranberries

Among the various foods, there is one that would be perfect for lowering bad cholesterol and raising HDL levels.

We are talking about the redberrythese are great from enjoy in the form of juice or smoothie, an excellent alternative for our palate. Some recent studies have confirmed that thanks to this fruit it is possible get a lot of benefitsamong others, a reduction in LDL cholesterol and an increase in HDL.

Now we just have to make a large supply of cranberries. What do you think about it?

Source link

Photo of James James46 mins ago
0 12 1 minute read

Related Articles

Colombia has the lowest impact from covid-19 since the pandemic began, is the mask maintained?

19 mins ago

the signs not to be underestimated

33 mins ago

here is the fruit that really helps you

58 mins ago

Patients from MSP and IESS hospitals spend between $20 and $50 to buy medicine and supplies that they do not receive at those sites | Community | Guayaquil

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button