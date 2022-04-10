Here is the fuel of the future for aircraft

Fly with a fuel much less polluting than cutting emissions even up to 80% is possible: the challenge is difficult but not impossible because the way already exists, the difficulty lies in putting it into practice.

What is Saf

The date of reaching zero emissions in 2050 is more a chimera than anything else but, in the meantime, in the remaining 29 years from now on, very concrete actions can be taken such as loading the planes with Saf, the fuel for sustainable aviation: it is from a blend of conventional aviation fuel with unconventional and more sustainable blending agents born from waste. This is how it could be immediately replaced with regular jet fuel. As a specialized site reports, it is also called biojet, biocherosene, alternative jet and unconventional fuel. “ Fuels for sustainable aviation are produced from biomass or recycled carbon. These blends meet stringent sustainability standards regarding land, water and energy use “.

From which waste the sustainable fuel “comes”

In terms of Saf’s production there are a variety of sources, from cooking oil to vegetable oil. To these are also added solid urban waste and wood waste but its use also reaches the exhaust gases, sugars and specially cultivated biomass. Why are we aiming for this “sustainable fuel”? “ To reduce the environmental impact that aviation has on the planet “even if aviation contributes only 2% of the world’s total carbon emissions. Plus, second SkyNRG, approximately 99% of airline emissions and 50% of airport emissions are related to the combustion of aircraft fuel. Hence, being able to reduce the environmental impact of jet fuel will significantly help the ecosystem. Not only that, but according to General Electric, using these alternative fuels can cut emissions by up to 80% on some of its engines.

Electric planes: here is the last frontier

To date, however, SAF is only used in commercial flights with a 50% mixing limit even though companies are pushing to increase it. As reported by the Courier, concurrently with COP26, the first flight to New York took off from London with a mixture of 35% Saf, the highest percentage ever used so far. By 2021, United Airlines Holdings Inc has already announced to take off the first Boeing 737 with 100% Saf from Chicago to Washington DC The plane will be without passengers because it is used for pure demonstration since the current limit is set to 50% but can be increased without problems.

While waiting for the matter to be regulated, the last frontier is represented by batteries and advanced technologies with zero carbon: it will take years, perhaps decades, but the most important companies in the world are designing and working on fully electric aircraft. Life is short, it would be nice if some of us could get to personally test something that, to date, looks like science fiction.