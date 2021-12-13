here is the future of the brand

The Lancia brand has undergone, over the last few years, a slow and inexorable decline that has led its portfolio to contain a single model that covers only one segment. In fact, Ypsilon sells little and only in Italy, but apparently things are about to change.

The merger between the FCA and PSA groups has recently given birth to the giant Stellantis, which under the leadership of CEO Carlos Tavares could support the rebirth of the brand with closed eyes: according to Automotive News Europe, Lancia boss Luca Napolitano would have already shown him a particularly ambitious ten-year plan (Jean-Pierre Poué will lead Lancia in the process).

The ultimate goal is to create a premium brand that can aim for profitability instead of high volumes. At the current state of affairs, the Napolitano team it would be trying to get in the way of Mercedes-Benz:“I don’t mean we’re going to fight Mercedes, that would be naive, but it’s definitely an example to look at.” So Napolitano expressed himself for Automotive News Europe.

Obviously, it will be essential to offer consumers fully electric models, as the direction of the market appears decidedly defined:“Our aggressive electrification strategy and our focus on very strong market segments in Europe will help us.” Hand in hand with the development of new models, the house will aim to make its presence on the Old Continent more widespread through 100 new points of sale to be located in 60 cities.

Right now we do not know what lies within Lancia’s creative forges, but it is likely that within the next 5-6 years we will see the marketing of at least two vehicles: a compact crossover and a hatchback, both carbon neutral. Instead, it is known that the new Lancia Ypsilon will arrive by 2024.