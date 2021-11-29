Here is the German “Son”: Merkel relies on a general to stop the fourth wave

“ By the beginning of winter, most Germans will be vaccinated, cured or dead “With these words, the Minister of Health of Berlin, Jens Spahn, in recent days raised the alarm on the effects of fourth wave of the pandemic that is bringing the country to its knees.

Daily cases in Germany remain on the order of 30,000, with the seven-day incidence per 100,000 inhabitants rising to 452.4 cases this week from 386.5 last week. In the hospitals Germans, in these days, there is even discussion of the introduction of a triage to deal with the emergency. “ We can no longer offer all patients the best possible treatment that we usually have available “and even the” more complicated “cases could expect the” postponement of operations “, warns the president of the association of German hospitals (Dkg), Gerald Gass.

In units of intensive care, now, it is as if in the trenches. And it is for this reason that the parties of the “traffic light” coalition, Spd, Greens and Liberals, engaged in these weeks in the definition of the new government team, aim to entrust the leadership of the crisis unit against Covid to a senior Bundeswehr official .

The German “Son”, as he has already been renamed in our house, is called Carsten Breuer and since 2018 he has been responsible for coordinating the internal missions of the armed forces. Leading the Commando territorial activities of the army, the 56-year-old general has already measured himself with the management of the most problematic aspects of the pandemic. In recent years, in fact, he has not only dealt with supporting the victims of disasters such as floods and snowstorms, but also with sending soldiers to hospitals, rest homes and public health offices.

Now the parties that aim to support the government of the future chancellor Olaf Scholz are aiming at him to “block the fourth wave”. Breuer, says Angela Merkel’s successor, quoted by Bild, “ will do whatever is necessary “to stem the dizzying growth of infections and hospitalizations.” There is nothing that cannot be taken into consideration “, he added, alluding, in all probability, to the hypothesis of introducing a vaccination obligation in the country, where the percentage of immunized people fails to go beyond the 70 percent threshold.

Breuer is an expert in logistics and before dealing with internal matters he had followed the missions of the German army in Afghanistan. An officer with a long experience in the field, in short, on which the new government is aiming to make a change in the management of the pandemic. It is an “excellent choice”, says Green MP Tobias Lindner, while liberal Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann calls it “ an extraordinary man with a great deal of experience for this type of situation “.

The new crisis unit anti-Covid will go into operation in days, perhaps even before the end of the week. Interim government spokesman Steffen Seibert announced that Angela Merkel and Olaf Scholz are discussing the issue. Meanwhile, Karl Lauterbach, an expert on health issues from the SPD, and vying for the Ministry of Health, does not hesitate to propose a new lockdown generalized with “complete closure of clubs, bars and discos” to relieve pressure on hospitals.