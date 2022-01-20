Here is the gym open 24 hours on 24, activities even at night

SAN DONÀ – During the first phase of confinement the videos, also concerning training and fitness, for a few months replaced the presence in the gym. And also in the second phase they have been proposed again, but in the last year many want to return to the gym. A useful service for health, which often has to be reconciled with work and family commitments. This is also why the first gym is ready to open in San Donà and will be accessible day and night. The inauguration will take place on the afternoon of Saturday 22nd, for the new FitActive space under construction in via Vittorio Veneto, in place of the In’s supermarket which moved a few hundred meters ago a few years ago. “The entrance will be allowed at any time, seven days a week explains the area manager Mariama Thillo the services are also accessible at night, from 21 to 9 there is a guardian”. Another interesting aspect concerns the subscription. “There is still the possibility of having the package that includes all services at a cost of 19.90 per month continues – In recent days the rumor on Facebook has started and we have registered an excellent response”. In the meantime, the new activity has led to the hiring of a dozen collaborators «all from the area: – he specifies – when fully operational they will be able to increase to fifteen people. The gym occupies 1,400 square meters, from 9 to 21 there are instructors, but even after 21 there are some personal trainers, according to the needs of customers. The equipped areas include weight lifting, toning machines, cardio and functional areas, and additional services including more than 40 hours of group courses per week, tanning lamps, relaxation chairs and a vibrating platform. There is also the possibility of doing body mass analysis, and a consultation with the osteopath. These are services that are quite requested by those who want to feel fit ». In Veneto it is the fifth gym set up by the Fitness investment holding, the others are in Padua, Treviso, Castelfranco and Marcon. The mayor Andrea Cereser and the founder and president of the FitActive group Eduardo Montefusco will be present at the ribbon cutting.

