here is the heavy accusation of Deutsche Bank

It is not new that every now and then voices emerge against the world of cryptocurrencies and in particular against Bitcoin. Indeed, once again Deutsche Bank spoke out against the crypto queen, defining its value as aillusion. Harsh words from the main German bank, which published an article on its official website. Let’s find out how she expressed herself on the subject and on which fluxes she would have proposed her thoughts.

According to Deutsche Bank, Bitcoin is based only on illusions

A well-known article bearing the signature of Marion Labouré, economist and Macro Strategist of Deutsche Bank. This has awakened the thought, but above all the criticism of the well-known bank against Bitcoin calling this a cryptocurrency based only on illusions.

We all remember the piece signed by Labouré with which, citing the latest fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld, he compared Bitcoin to the environment glamor to underline its extreme volatility. Here is a short excerpt that confirms Deutsche Bank’s thinking:

What is true of glamor and style may also be true of bitcoin. Just as a “fashion misstep” can happen suddenly, we have just received proof that even digital currencies can be quickly overcome. All it took for cryptocurrency to go out of style was a tweet and a statement from the Chinese government.

Now Deutsche Bank back to the attack of Bitcoin taking advantage of the latest negative trend and its inability to exceed $ 49,000 in listing. According to the bank, the cryptocurrency queen would base its value on mere illusions. Here is how the well-known credit institution expressed itself on this:

Bitcoin’s value is based entirely on illusions.

Let’s hope all these negative rumors don’t cripple a positive trend which is characterizing the cryptocurrency. Recall that this is also due to the various recent purchases with which investors from all over the world have exploited the current price of Bitcoin.