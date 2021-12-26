We know that Italian cuisine is always in turmoil during the holidays.

It starts with fish-based dishes that are the real stars of the Christmas Eve dinner, up to the wonderful homemade lasagna, following the traditional recipe.

Not only lunches and dinners, but also breakfasts and snacks become abundant and, often, based on Christmas sweets.

Natural remedies

Foods rich in fat and large portions risk compromising physical fitness, putting a strain on our stomach as well. In fact, after a large meal you often feel bloated, heavy and nauseated.

Not only our stomach is affected by this condition, but the entire digestive system. We can solve the problem by taking medicines or resorting to the dear and always useful advice of the grandmother, which could promote digestion and deflate the belly.

Water and lemon, canary, bicarbonate. They are some home remedies that would help in resolving stomach problems.

Let’s not forget that even natural herbal teas could counteract ailments and alleviate small annoyances related to digestion. In fact, every aromatic plant or spice has important beneficial properties.

Here is the homemade herbal tea rich in vitamin C that would help digest and sleep peacefully even after big binges

To promote digestion we can prepare this herbal tea which would also help strengthen the immune defenses. Only 3 ingredients are needed, often found in Italian kitchens: bay leaf, ginger and lemon.

Bay leaves are said to be an important source of vitamin C, which is useful for strengthening the immune system. They could also relieve colic-related symptoms and act on intestinal gas.

Lemon would also be an excellent source of vitamin C and its juice would have astringent, diuretic and digestive properties.

Finally, let’s talk about ginger, a natural anti-inflammatory capable of relieving pain and stomach swelling.

To prepare it we will need:

300 milliliters of water;

the juice of half a lemon;

a piece of ginger;

3 bay leaves.

Preparing our herbal tea is really very simple

Bring the water to a boil and add the bay leaves, the juice of half a lemon and the cleaned and grated ginger. After about 10 minutes we turn off the heat and filter our drink. We can decide to drink the tea while still hot or let it cool completely.

