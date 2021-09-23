here is the insane training that allowed him to get back in shape for Baywatch

Tonight back on TV Baywatch the 2017 film adaptation of the series of the same name which was a huge success in the 90s. Among the protagonists of this film in addition to Dwayne Johnson and Alexandra Daddario there is also Zac Efron, which shows a very bursting physicality.

The actor who had a great success thanks to the High School Musical franchise has faced very difficult times starting in 2013 when he had to face his problems with alcohol and drug abuse, thus ending up in rehab. This path naturally affected his fitness and Zac Efron had to work hard to get back on his feet.

For this reason the training planned in view of the filming of Baywatch was nothing short of exhausting. The actor underwent very intense weightlifting sessions every day in order to achieve a highly developed musculature and a fat mass that is around 5%. Zac Efron’s coach has developed superset-based training, i.e. series consisting of many exercises that can be repeated for at least 3 times.

While Baywatch has received some pretty negative reviews, it’s impossible not to notice the exceptional physical form of Zac Efron in this film and it is thanks not only to the long workouts in the gym but also to the various surfing and climbing sessions added to an iron diet free of sugars and fatty foods.

