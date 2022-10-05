Here is the last conversation between Shakira and Gérard Piqué

The striker has scored three hat-tricks in the last three home games, coinciding that in each of them he ate his dad’s lasagna before playing

Erling Haaland started his new Manchester City journey with a missile. If he has already shone in front of Borussia Dortmund, now he does the same with the team that Pep Guardiola coaches, and that is whether it is in the Premier League or in the Champions League, the Norwegian continues to do what he does best: score but

So much so that his latest victim was neighbors Manchester United, against whom he scored three of the six goals he scored (6-3), and taking the goals he scored in 10 games to 17. in total since he arrived in England.

A sensational start which places him, for the moment, as one of the most outstanding figures in the championship. But, the striker also has his secret formula.

After this meeting, Haaland was able to talk to various media, such as the Norwegian Viasat station, to which he confided, as collected by Spox, what is the secret of this great departure, in the case of his regime, his real potions: “My dad made me lasagna before the last three home games. He must put something special in it!

And it should be noted that, in the last three league matches, the Norwegian star has added three hat-tricks, against Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest and United. Three victims who will not be the only ones, because at the rate he is going, it seems that his streak does not stop at 22 years old.

A regime with which he seeks to imitate Cristiano

Pasta is one of the foods that the Norwegian footballer is allowed in his diet, with which he seeks to emulate his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo.

A diet that also includes chicken dishes cooked without using salt or oil, fish, and indulging in a few treats such as pizza kebab -his favorite dish-, chicken and sweet and sour duck.