here is the last frontier of non-invasive aesthetic medicine

EMsculpt, the last frontier of non-invasive aesthetic medicine, has arrived in Cesenatico. It is a system that increases muscle mass and, at the same time, reduces fat cells. Dr Alessandro Pasquali, an aesthetic doctor with an outpatient clinic in Cesenatico, took him to Romagna, one of the very few Italian professionals to use this futuristic device.

“Balanced diet and regular movement always remain the key rules for our well-being. And therefore it is the duty of every doctor to prescribe healthy lifestyles to their patients first and foremost. In the most critical situations, however, it is useful to rely on more decisive interventions “.

The doctor explains: “Already from the first session, clearly visible results are obtained in terms of muscle toning. Various non-invasive body shaping therapies act on fat and skin to eliminate resistant pads and tone the skin. But if the adiposities are just a few millimeters or you want to firm up and increase tone, for example by improving the definition of the belly and buttocks, according to my experience Emsculpt remains the most effective solution. A few sessions are enough to increase muscle mass and tone and burn fat. In practice, with EMsculpt you can perform a lifting of the buttock which will become taller, rounder and firmer. And great results are also obtained in the abdomen which will immediately become more sculpted and defined “.

“What are the points of the body that can be treated with EMsculpt? More or less all of them, but in particular the abdomen, buttocks, arms, calves and inner and outer thighs. The machine is suitable for all those patients who do not intend to undergo invasive cosmetic surgery to have more defined muscles and more sinuous shapes. The sessions, in fact, are absolutely painless. There are no radiations, it is athermic and does not act on the sensory nerves “.