here is the latest news on marriage

A Bachelorette Party worthy of its name, in the name of shocking pink, sequins and sequins and a reality show ready to go out on the big day. The wedding of Paris Hilton and fiancé Carter Reum it will be memorable and no one has ever had half doubts about it. The heiress will get married on November 11th in a church in Beverly Hills, with a reception scheduled at the Bel Air estate that belonged to grandfather Conrad Hilton. Three days of non-stop celebrations in which nothing is left to chance.

Paris celebrated the farewell to the singles club before with a bachelorette party in Las Vegas, a full blown pink party (for the occasion, the facade of the Hilton Hotel in Las Vegas was also colored pink for the occasion ), then with a themed home party Alice in Wonderland in which, with a live broadcast on TikTok, he spoke freely about the wedding. The biggest dream? Having Britney Spears as a special guest to entertain her guests. The dress? Not one but eleven wedding dresses remained at the photo finish even if according to the Daily Mail almost certainly the dress for the altar will be signed by Valentino, the same brand chosen by her sister Nicky for her orange blossoms with James Rothschild in 2015.

The future? A son immediately after the Yes that already has his “geolocated” name: London Marilyn Hilton-Reum. The wedding list? Extra luxury, what a question, consisting of fine dinnerware and Hermès plates for $ 375 each) but also a $ 2,000 Baccarat vase and William Yeoward goblets for 365 each. The holdings? Tiffany color and super shiny.

Tuesday, Peacock (video on demand streaming service owned by NBCUniversal ed) released the first official trailer of the docuseries Paris In Love, to be released on November 11 following the 40-year-old’s journey to the altar with special guests including Kris Jenner, mother of ex BFF Kim Kardashian. “It’s not a walk to marry Paris Hilton” says in the trailer Carter, a longtime friend of the heiress, his +1 for two years and his fiancè officially from February 13, 2021. The countdown begins, meanwhile the hashtag #HiltonReumForever is ready .

