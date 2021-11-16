here is the list of finalists – Multiplayer.it
The Game Awards 2021 announced the nomination for this year’s awards, publishing the list complete of finalists for the various categories. As known, the show will take place on the night between 9 and 10 December starting at 2.00.
It can be said that the moral winner of the Game Awards 2021 is for the moment Deathloop, with nine nominations, while Forza Horizon 5 is sensationally missing and users are already starting to complain about it. We will talk about it shortly.
The Game Awards 2021, all nominations
Game of the Year
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Metroid Dread
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank
- Resident Evil Village
Best Game Direction
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Returnal
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank
Best Narrative
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Psychonauts 2
Best Art Direction
- The Artful Escape
- Deathloop
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank
Best Score and Music
- The Artful Escape
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Deathloop
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- NieR Replicant
Best Audio Design
- Deathloop
- Forza Horizon 5
- Ratchet & Clank
- Resident Evil Village
- Returnal
Best Performance
- Erika Mori as Alex Chen (Life is Strange: True Colors)
- Giancarlo Esposito as Antom Castillo (Far Cry 6)
- Jason Kelley as Colt Vahn (Deathloop)
- Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil Village)
- Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake (Deathloop)
Games for Impact
- Before Your Eyes
- Boyfriend Dungeon
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- No Longer Home
Best Ongoing
- Apex Legends
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
- Call of Duty: Warzone
Best Indie
- 12 Minutes
- Death’s Door
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Inscryption
- Loop Hero
Best Mobile Game
- Fantasian
- Genshin Impact
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Marvel Future Revolution
- Pokémon Unite
Best Community Support
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
Innovation in Accessibility
- Far Cry 6
- Forza Horizon 5
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- The Vale: Shadow of the Crown
Best VR / AR
- Hitman 3
- I Expect You to Die 2
- Lone Echo II
- Resident Evil 4
- Sniper Elite VR
Best Action Game
- Back 4 Blood
- Chivalry 2
- Deathloop
- Far Cry 6
- Returnal
Best Action / Adventure
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Metroid Dread
- Ratchet & Clank
- Resident Evil Village
- Psychonauts 2
Best Role Playing
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Scarlet Nexus
- Shin Megami Tensei V
- Tales of Arise
Best Fighting
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles
- Guilty Gear -Strive-
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown
Best Family
- It Takes Two
- Mario Party Superstars
- New Pokémon Snap
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- Warioware: Get It Together!
Best Sim / Strategy
- Age of Empires IV
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- Humankind
- Inscryption
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
Best Sports / Racing
- F1 2021
- FIFA 22
- Forza Horizon 5
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Riders Republic
Best Multiplayer
- Back 4 Blood
- Knockout City
- It Takes Two
- Monster Hunter Rise
- New World
- Valheim
Content Creator of the Year
- Dream
- Fuslie
- Gaules
- Ibai
- Grefg
Best Debut Indie
- The Artful Escape
- The Forgotten City
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Sable
- Valheim
Most Anticipated Game
- Elden Ring
- God of War: Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2
- Starfield
Best eSports Game
- call of Duty
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- Valorant
Best eSports Athlete
- Chris “Simp” Lehr
- Hed “Showmaker” Up
- Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov
- Oleksandr “Simple” Kostyliev
- Tyson “Tenz” Ngo
Best eSports Team
- Atlanta Faze (COD)
- DWG KIA (LOL)
- Natus Vincere (CS: GO)
- Sentinels (Valorant)
- Team Spirit (Dota 2)
Best eSports Coach
- Airat “Silent” Gaziev
- Andrey “Engh” Sholokhov
- Andrii “Biad3” Horodenskyi
- James “Crowder” Crowder
- Kim “KKOMA” Jeong-Gyun
Best eSports Event
- 2021 League of Legends Wolrd Championship
- The International 2021
- PGL Major Stockholm 2021
- PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021
- Valorant Championship Tour: Stage 2 Masters