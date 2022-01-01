What we eat is very important to safeguard our health and prevent many diseases. It is no coincidence that more and more people prefer to consume organic and natural products. It is really important, in fact, to pay close attention to what you buy at the supermarket. To this end, it is necessary to read the labels and ingredients contained in the foods that are purchased, from time to time. Certain foods, in fact, could contain harmful substances that would favor obesity, intolerances, tumors, etc. Here, then, is the list of foods that would be best avoided in order not to compromise our health.

In the first place: the frankfurters, in which we never really understood what there was. It is not possible, in fact, to see with the naked eye which ingredients are used. Well, in the most common of them, sold at the supermarket, we would find the following components: pork fat and rind. Then: ground chicken or turkey carcasses, spices, potato starch, salt, dextrose and flavoring. In addition, there are a number of stabilizers and preservatives. Therefore, a product that is not genuine and healthy at all!

Here is the list of foods that would be best avoided in order not to compromise our health

Strange to say, in the list of foods not particularly recommended, there is also bread from the supermarket. Sometimes, to make it tastier and keep it softer, “dubious” ingredients are added to the dough. Think of fructose syrup, potassium bromate, L-cysteine, as well as treatment with ethyl alcohol. The latter would serve to prevent mold from forming. In third place we find carbonated drinks. They contain: carbon dioxide, sugar, syrup, citric acid, natural flavors and dyes. In short, it is a heap of sugars and calories that, of course, are not good for health.

Another food to avoid is surimi. Just read the label to understand why. Well, it contains: a percentage of minced fish pulp, mixed with water, wheat starch, rehydrated egg white. In addition: rapeseed oil, aromas of crab and other crustaceans and sugar. These are unspecified minced fish and a host of other ingredients that form a disturbing whole.

The other foods not to buy

On the list of foods to avoid we have artificial sweeteners which can be far worse than sugar. In fact, in addition to being toxic, they can lead to obesity. Let’s then review the fruit juices, made with waste fruit, to which citric acid is added. Furthermore, in the pasteurization process for conservation, all the beneficial properties of the fruit are eliminated. In addition, sweeteners are almost always added to them to improve their flavor. In short, they are to be avoided. Again, we have gummy candies, made up of sugar in all its forms combined with other unlikely ingredients. These are: glucose syrup, edible gelatin, citric acid, artificial flavors and dyes. In short, a deadly mix.

The same goes for energizing drinks, which are also rich in: sugar, artificial sweeteners, caffeine, dyes, taurine. Finally, we have the much loved industrial ice cream, among which ingredients we find: transgenic fats, dyes, artificial flavorings. In addition, they also contain toxins that are potentially harmful to the nervous system. In short: absolute no to their consumption!